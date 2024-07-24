Environment Canada issues heat warning in southern Manitoba

It's going to be hot in southern Manitoba over the next few days and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is telling people to be prepared.

ECCC issued a heat warning for the majority of southern Manitoba, noting humidex values are expected to reach 38 over the next two days.

A high-pressure system is bringing in the hot weather and daytime highs without the humidex are expected to hit around 30C, while overnight lows will be around 16C.

"Regions in western Manitoba will see an intense day of heat and humidity Thursday with daytime highs in the low 30s, and humidex values in the 40s," ECCC said in the warning.

"Regions to the east, including Winnipeg, will see a more prolonged exposure to the heat with Thursday and Friday having humidex values of 38 or higher."

The warning stretches as far north as Red Deer Lake, and the only part of southern Manitoba not impacted is a small pocket between the U.S. and Ontario borders.

People are advised to stay out of the sun during peak hours – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – if it is possible. If not, they are told to wear sunscreen, and protective items like sunglasses, a hat and loose-fitting clothes.

ECCC is reminding people to stay hydrated, avoid physical activity outside, and try to stay in air-conditioned buildings.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

ECCC said milder air will start moving into Manitoba on Friday from Western Canada.