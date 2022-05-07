Environment Canada warns of potential thunderstorms. tornado in Manitoba

Environment Canada is warning Manitoba residents of the risks of severe thunderstorms that could result in a tornados in some parts of the province.

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Saturday for a number of areas, including Brandon, Dauphin and Minnedosa.

The statement notes that conditions are favourable in these communities for the development of severe thunderstorms that could cause strong winds, large hail and heavy rain. There is also the risk of tornado.

Environment Canada explained the causes of the thunderstorms, which will take place Saturday afternoon and evening, are an unstable air mass and a low-pressure system from the United States.

The weather agency warns that heavy winds can blow loose objects, damage buildings, break branches off trees, and turn over vehicles.

Heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Residents are reminded to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover if threatening weather approaches.