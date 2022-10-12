Environment Canada warns severe wind gusts could cause injury, damage to property

The wind warning issued early Wednesday morning by Environment and Climate Change Canada encompasses Brochet and Tadoule Lake. The wind warning issued early Wednesday morning by Environment and Climate Change Canada encompasses Brochet and Tadoule Lake.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island