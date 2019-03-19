It appears there will be no more money to fix residential streets in Winnipeg this year.

The mayor's executive policy committee made several minor tweaks to the 2019 budget but did not add any funding for local streets.

A final vote on the budget is set for Wednesday at council.

Instead EPC is urging council to push the province to fork over the $40 million the city says it is owed for 2018.

As a result of the funding dispute, 53 residential streets and 11 lanes fell on the chopping block for 2019.

EPC's budget amendments included money for public art and to battle the Emerald Ash Borer.

The changes also called for a review of special operating agency dividends and approving the Assiniboine Park Conservancy grant pending confirmation "that APC is in compliance with the lease and funding agreement."