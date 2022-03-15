Error causing delay of some T4A slips

The Government of Canada says an error may be causing delays for some Manitobans and other Canadians waiting to get a mailed copy of their T4As.

In a statement, Service Canada confirmed that some pensioners might experience delays due to an error with their tax slips. The government explained that in August 2021, Service Canada issued a one-time payment of $500 to 3.4 million seniors who will be 75 years old by June 2022.

Service Canada issued T4A tax slips to the recipients of this payment, but because of an administrative error, 67,797 recipients received an incorrect tax slip. The government notes that on these tax slips the payment amount was entered twice.

Once Service Canada learned of the mistake, it took action to correct it and prevent further incorrect slips from being sent out.

Everyone who received an incorrect tax slip has been issued an amended one. Service Canada also tried to phone all the affected people.

The government agency notes that most seniors received the correct tax slips before Feb. 28. However, some are receiving them in March. All seniors should receive their tax slips no later than this week.

According to Service Canada, the correct data has been given to the Canada Revenue Agency. If someone consults the online version of their tax slip on their 'My CRA' account, they will see the correct slip. If someone is using the 'Auto-fill My Return' tool to fill in parts of their tax return, the correct information will be included.

Information on what to do if a tax slip is not available in time can be found online.