WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Escaped prisoner captured at airport: Manitoba RCMP

    29-year-old Brandon Anderson is pictured in an undated photo. (Supplied) 29-year-old Brandon Anderson is pictured in an undated photo. (Supplied)
    An inmate who escaped from a Manitoba jail Monday night is back in custody after a brief manhunt.

    Brandon Anderson, 29, was arrested at Grace Lake airport, RCMP announced Tuesday.

    RCMP were searching for him following an escape involving two inmates from The Pas Correctional Centre at 7 p.m. Monday. One of the inmates was arrested an hour later.

