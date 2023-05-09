ESPN’s Anderson apologizes for mocking Whitecloud’s name

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) and Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) battle for the puck during second period NHL Stanley Cup second round playoff action in Edmonton on Monday May 8, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) and Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) battle for the puck during second period NHL Stanley Cup second round playoff action in Edmonton on Monday May 8, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island