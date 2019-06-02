

CTV Winnipeg





The Province of Manitoba is stepping in to help residents forced from their homes due to a wildfire in a Northern Ontario First Nation.

The provincial government says it will support the evacuation of people from Pikagikum First Nation.

The community, which is a little more than 200 kilometers north of Kenora, is being threatened by wildfire and smoke.

Manitoba’s Emergency Measures Organization is working with officials from Ontario and Indigenous Services Canada as well as the Red Cross and the City of Winnipeg to provide support for the victims.

The Red Cross says it’s been told flights were set to arrive in Winnipeg throughout the day on Sunday and evacuees will be staying in hotels.

“The exact number of evacuees and where they will be hosted today cannot be confirmed at this time due to the very fluid nature of the situation but will be directed to us by the province of Ontario,” said Capt. Jenn Halliwell a public affairs officer with the Canadian armed forces, in a release.