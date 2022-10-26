Evan Duncan elected in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood

Evan Duncan has been elected in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood.

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared that Evan Duncan has been elected city councillor of Winnipeg's Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood ward.

He beat out Hal Anderson, Brad Gross, Steven Minion and Gordon Penner for the ward, which had no incumbent running. Kevin Klein, the former councillor of the ward, left the seat to make a run for mayor.