WINNIPEG -- The Osborne Villiage BIZ Canada Day Street Festival has added its name to the ever-growing list of COVID-cancellations.

Brian Timmerman, executive director of Osborne Village BIZ, said it felt like it was the right decision as the health and safety of the community is their number one concern.

“We will need to support our members to get back to business once the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. The economy of Osborne Village has taken a serious financial hit and just getting everything up and running again will be an enormous task for everyone,” he said.

Justin Paquin, chair of Osborne Villiage BIZ reminds Winnipeggers this move is about stopping the spread of the virus and Paquin said to remember to support local businesses.

“Order takeout from those restaurants that are open during this crisis and be ready to help support local retailers once they reopen when this crisis is over. Together, we can help those local businesses who are in need,” said Paquin.

Steinbach’s Summer in the City also cancelled this year’s event and said its following recommendations from health officials. It said it also cannot continue planning without assured financial support. It added anyone who has already purchased tickets can either get a refund or hold on to them for next year.

Other cancelled musical events include the 2020 Rainbow Trout Music Festival at Oroseau Rapids Park and the Niverville Fair also announced Friday the event has been postponed until 2021.

Doors Open Winnipeg has also rescheduled its 2020 event. The event has been moved to September 12 and 13, 2020. Organizers said they hope to see everyone in the fall to celebrate the stories of Winnipeg's buildings.