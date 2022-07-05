'Every unit is sold': Mini motos a big trend amid surging gas prices
The price of gas is causing a small niche group to become more mainstream.
Mini motos – small motorcycles and scooters – are surging in demand as people grapple with the high prices of gas in Manitoba and across the country.
Andrew Lacarz said he finally bought a Honda Ruckus in June after trying to get one for several years.
"In previous years, I've been on waitlists for the last two summers and I never got my name in early enough to get one," said Lacarz.
He said he uses the scooter to commute to work and do errands and it costs under $10 to fill the gas tank. He says that was a major reason he bought it as he has other cars that cost much more to run.
"Some of them needing premium, it's about $150, closer to $200, to fill," said Lacarz about his other cars.
Some mini motos don't require motorcycle licenses to drive, and their price tag - $2,000 to $6,000 – has helped create a tight knit community of riders according to Sebastian Selver, who drives a Yamaha scooter.
"Many people specialize in them or just people want to go riding. You can find a big variety of people from, ages of 15, the youngest you can ride them, to people over 60-years-old who are riding scooters all the time," said Selver.
With the popularity of the vehicle growing, they are becoming hard to find according to WSL Sports and Leisure.
"As of right now every unit is sold. I think we have one Grom that's coming in that is available, but yeah, as of right now we're kind of waiting until either we get allocated August stock or even next year," said Taegan Linnell, a salesman at the store.
Both Lacarz and Selver said saving money on gas is nice, but these vehicles are also fun to drive.
"It's fun and it's definitely cheaper on gas than my other vehicles," said Lacarz.
"For the amount of fun you can have for the cost, it makes sense why people are buying them and you can't find them anymore," noted Selver.
