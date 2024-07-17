'Everybody enjoys a hotdog': Skinner's celebrates 95 years

In 1929, the inaugural Academy Awards were handed out, the game of Bingo was created, and a Lockport, Man. restaurant opened its doors for the first, but not the last time.

Skinner’s Restaurant celebrated both its 95th anniversary and World Hotdog Day on Wednesday, marking the milestone by selling hotdogs for 95 cents to patrons.

“It’s been around a long time, and people enjoy taking Sunday drives around here with their families, and it has just continued as a tradition from there,” said Brenda Thompson, owner/manager of Skinner’s.

The restaurant was lined up with people looking to devour 95-cent hotdogs and enjoy time in one of the booths at the restaurant.

“We just wanted to say thank you to everyone for our wonderful staff, and our wonderful customers that we have here,” Thompson said. “We really appreciate everything.”

Thompson said the use of European smoked wieners from a local company helps their hotdogs stand out, something long-time customer Randy Steinke agrees with.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid,” he said. “They’re the Winnipeg Old Country Sausage wieners, which are always really good.”

With Wednesday being World Hotdog Day, Thompson said the power of the meal is how it brings people together.

“It’s a comfort food, and when you bring your family out, everybody enjoys a hotdog,” she said.

Employees work to handle orders at Skinner's Restaurant in Lockport, Man. on July 17, 2024. The restaurant was celebrating its 95th anniversary with 95 cent hot dogs. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)