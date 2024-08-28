WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Brandon home broken into, lived in, while resident vacationed

    (File image) (File image)
    Share

    A bizarre break-and-enter in Brandon is forcing one resident to make a trip to the grocery store.

    On Tuesday, officers were called to the 700 block of 17th Street for a break-and-enter that occurred while the resident was away on a vacation.

    “It is suspected that the intruder lived there as appliances were used and food was gone,” police said in a media release.

    A bicycle was also stolen.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact Brandon police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News