Brandon home broken into, lived in, while resident vacationed

A bizarre break-and-enter in Brandon is forcing one resident to make a trip to the grocery store.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the 700 block of 17th Street for a break-and-enter that occurred while the resident was away on a vacation.

“It is suspected that the intruder lived there as appliances were used and food was gone,” police said in a media release.

A bicycle was also stolen.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Brandon police.