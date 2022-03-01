'Everybody is Ukrainian today': Winnipeggers turn to local businesses to offer support in Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine, Winnipeggers are seeking out ways to help those affected by the conflict, with many turning to local businesses to offer support.

Ruslan Zeleniuk, owner of Svitoch Ukrainian Export and Import, said his business has been packed this week. With everything that has been going on in Ukraine, he said his business has taken a backseat. Instead, he is collecting donations for humanitarian relief including feeding displaced Ukrainian mothers and children.

“The community is supporting us 100 per cent, and for this we are so thankful to the all the community all the ethnic communities in here," he said. "They are all here. They are supporting us in any way they can.”

Among those looking to help was Walter Tkach, who went to Zeleniuk's store on Tuesday to pick up a Ukrainian flag and make a donation. Both of his parents immigrated from Ukraine, including his mother is from Kyiv.

"I feel very emotional with what’s taken place. Even now, I have a hard time talking because what’s happened to Ukraine is very close, my family is," he said.

Other local businesses are seeing a boost in Winnipeggers looking to support Ukraine.

The Flag Shop on Pembina Highway has completely sold out of Ukrainian flags, with another 100 people waiting for the next batch to come in.

Anne Koldoy, a first-generation Ukrainian Canadian and owner of Chobukies, said her friends have been offering support.

“They’ve asked me, you know, ‘do I have family there, do I have friends there?’ So they are very interested in what’s going on there," she said.

Koldoy, who hand-makes Ukrainian footwear, said she is working to raise support for Ukraine.

She is taking orders for up to five custom-made Chobukies for anyone wanting to order footwear or mittens. All the proceeds of the sale will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

She said more information can be found on the Chobukies Instagram page.

Perogy Planet Owner Rob Netaway said many of his staff members are Russian or Ukrainian, and have been working to raise donations for their family members overseas.

He said starting this week, Perogy Planet is donating one dollar from every dozen perogies sold to help Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

"I think there is a lot of empathy. I think it is pretty horrific what we are seeing," he said.

As for Zeleniuk – he is glad to see Winnipeg come together to support Ukraine.

"‘They are feeling our feelings right now. Everybody is Ukrainian today."