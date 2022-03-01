'Everybody is Ukrainian today': Winnipeggers turn to local businesses to offer support in Ukraine

Ruslan Zeleniuk, owner of Svitoch Ukrainian Export and Import, said his business has been packed as he is collecting donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. (Source: Taylor Brock/ CTV News Winnipeg) Ruslan Zeleniuk, owner of Svitoch Ukrainian Export and Import, said his business has been packed as he is collecting donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. (Source: Taylor Brock/ CTV News Winnipeg)

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

What are thermobaric weapons?

Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.

