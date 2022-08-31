'Everybody's really shocked': 20-year-old homicide victim remembered as beautiful soul with bright future
Coworkers of a 20-year-old woman found dead on a remote ATV trail near Woodridge, Man. are remembering her as a special, beautiful soul who was working towards a bright future.
Family and friends say Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin, who was missing since last week, was the victim of the weekend killing.
Steinbach RCMP say they got a call Saturday at around 1:40 p.m. indicating there had been a homicide. Mounties say they responded to a home on Creekside Drive to investigate. However, the suspect had already driven away in his vehicle.
Officers believed the deceased victim was in the vehicle, as well.
RCMP says police from multiple detachments began an intensive search for the suspect, with Mounties eventually finding the vehicle near La Broquerie. They conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 west of town.
Officers say during the arrest, the suspect was safely taken into custody, but his vehicle went up in flames. It was extinguished by the local fire department and searched, but the victim’s body was not found.
Police said they received further information that led officers to a remote ATV trail in a rural area south of the community of Woodridge, where the body of a 20-year-old woman was found.
RCMP says Josh Benoit, 20, from Winnipeg was charged Sunday with first-degree murder.
He was remanded into custody, and was scheduled to appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on Aug. 29.
None of the allegations have been tested in court.
COWORKERS, FRIENDS REELING IN WAKE OF HOMICIDE
Sherry Rasmussen with Rossbrook House, a neighbourhood drop-in centre that Gerard-Roussin once attended and then worked at at the time of her death, said staff learned of her passing Sunday.
“Everybody's really shocked,” Rasmussen told CTV News Winnipeg.
“We have a lot of staff who have been there a long time, so they watched her grow up because Mackaylah was a participant from a very young age, and so they're reeling.”
Rasmussen said the organization’s executive director spent some time with her family Monday afternoon around a sacred fire.
Additionally, she said Rossbrook House plans to hold a ceremony with an elder or knowledge keeper to honour her life.
In the meantime, they are offering support to family, staff and community members who knew and loved Gerard-Roussin.
“It's really hitting hard because she was young,” Rasmussen said. “For me, I just picture her so lively, and that's why it's so hard to imagine that she's really gone, and I know that's what others are struggling with is the reality.”
- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele and Danton Unger
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Disbelief, blame and conspiracy': What it was like to cover Diana's death
'Paris was swirling and boiling in a convulsion of disbelief, blame and conspiracy,' CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman writes, remembering the scene that greeted him when he arrived in France to cover the tragedy.
3 officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 18-month-old in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 18-month-old boy in November 2020.
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Ministers Tassi and Jaczek swap roles in Trudeau cabinet shuffle
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.
Elizabeth May joins Green leadership race, says party has been in disarray
Elizabeth May says she has an obligation to be of service as she launches her bid to reclaim the leadership of the federal Green Party.
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
Expert predicts 'massive eighth wave' after Ont. lifts COVID isolation rules
An infectious disease expert believes Ontario's decision to lift COVID-19 isolation rules will trigger a 'massive eighth wave' as children head back to school next week.
Regina
-
Inflation expected to increase as Sask. rate sits above national average: economist
Saskatchewan's inflation rate exceeded the national average for July, which did not come as a surprise for a Regina-based economist.
-
National Overdose Awareness Day commemorated in Regina
For Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada, Aug. 31st marks National Drug Overdose Awareness Day. To recognize the occasion, community organizations across the Queen City arranged events focused on knowledge and training.
-
Riders announce head coach Craig Dickenson positive for COVID-19
Riders’ head coach, Craig Dickenson, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Saskatoon
-
No criminal charges following 'exorcism' where boy allegedly suffered seizure: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say no criminal charges will be laid in connection to an alleged exorcism at a Bible camp where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Suspect barricaded in Saskatoon home prompts heavy police presence
Saskatoon police were on scene Wednesday afternoon in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
'Our crews are on it': Massive hole forms on street in Prince Albert, Sask.
The City of Prince Albert says a large hole near the Diefenbaker Bridge will be fixed by the long weekend and it’s not related to a Saturday night rain storm even though it happened during the downpour.
Northern Ontario
-
Despite challenges, closing emergency department 'not an option,' Sudbury hospital CEO says
While emergency departments have been forced to close in other parts of the province, Health Sciences North CEO Dominic Giroux says that's not going to happen in Greater Sudbury.
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
North Bay OPP: Two people drown after canoe capsizes
Two people are dead after a canoe capsized on Legrou Lake, North Bay Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Police release video connected to Sherwood Park arson
Police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the people responsible for deliberately setting a fire in a Sherwood Park development last month.
-
Video sought in disappearance of south Edmonton man 3 weeks ago
Police in Edmonton are asking Twin Brooks residents for video connected to the disappearance of a 64-year-old man nearly three weeks ago. Hongsang Rho, who is also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, and may have been seen walking on a trail near Twin Brooks Drive at 7:45 a.m.
-
Edmonton police offering $50K to innovator who can slow down catalytic converter thieves
Edmonton police are offering a $50,000 reward to the entrepreneur or entrepreneurs who come up with a viable method of preventing catalytic converter thefts.
Toronto
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
10-year-old Toronto boy overwhelmed with support after scone stand is stolen
A 10-year-old boy has received an outpouring of support after his scone stand was stolen.
-
Toronto university student who died in skydiving accident remembered as 'one of the bravest' people
A university student and TikTok influencer who died after opening her parachute too late while skydiving is being remembered by friends as 'one of the bravest girls.'
Calgary
-
Street closed after glass falls from Courtyard Marriott
Part of a street in downtown Calgary is closed after glass fell from a building Wednesday afternoon.
-
Child lunch program in need of volunteers this school year
As the school year nears, Brownbagging for Calgary's Kids (BB4CK) is looking for as many helping hands as it can get.
-
Guns, drugs, money seized in Calgary following lengthy investigation
Two Calgary men face multiple charges after police seized weapons, drugs, and cash from two residences following a four-month long investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Legault says language law 'balanced' amid criticism from businesses
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is defending his government's language-law reform as 'balanced' amid renewed criticism from business leaders that it will do enormous damage to the economy.
-
10 officers quit Montreal police while the city aims to expand its police force
Montreal police (SPVM) lost ten officers last week, seven of whom quit for reasons other than retirement.
-
4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence
Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease (GAS) at a private seniors' residence (RPA) in Montreal's west end. According to Montreal public health officials, there are six confirmed cases of infection at Les Residences Floralies in Lachine.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado warning in effect for parts of eastern Ontario
A tornado warning has been issued for parts of eastern Ontario including south Ottawa, Richmond and Metcalfe.
-
Ottawa residents mark 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death
On the 25th anniversary of her death, Dr. Jim Robblee doesn't have to look far to remember the special encounter he had with Diana, Princess of Wales, decades ago.
-
Fare-free transit issue reignites at Ottawa mayoral debate
One of the big policy issues of the 2022 municipal election campaign has become the first major flashpoint between the perceived frontrunners for mayor.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence
A broad cultural shift is needed to seriously address gender-based and domestic violence in Canada, a panel of experts on Wednesday told the inquiry into the 2020 mass shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Universities keeping close eye on monkeypox as students return
As monkeypox cases continue to rise in Canada, local post-secondary institutions are raising awareness in the hopes to keep students healthy.
-
'It flies under the radar': Overdose Awareness Day marked in Guelph, Waterloo region
To mark International Overdose Awareness Day, several events were held in Waterloo region and Guelph with those on the front line of the drug poisoning epidemic warning others the ongoing stigma can have a detrimental impact.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company wins defamation case against customer who posted bad Google, Yelp reviews
A "disgruntled customer" who posted reviews on Google and Yelp accusing a B.C. business of fraud has been ordered to pay $90,000 worth of damages for defamation by the province's Supreme Court.
-
Surrey shooting suspect wanted Canada-wide for 2nd time this year
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is wanted Canada-wide for the second time this year, Surrey Mounties say.
-
Parts of B.C. financial statements 'not accurate,' auditor general says
The B.C. government's summary financial statements for the 2021-22 fiscal year contain inaccuracies that "might mislead" the public if not corrected, according to a rare interjection from the province's auditor general.
Vancouver Island
-
Uber takes another swing at operating in Victoria, Kelowna
Uber is once again applying to operate in the Vancouver Island and Kelowna regions, less than a year after its most recent application was denied by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board (PTB). In December, the PTB said that while Uber had proven to be a competent service provider, the board did not think there was enough demand in the areas it was hoping to expand to – and that the taxi industry needed more time to fairly recover from the pandemic in those re goons.
-
'Who took our dad away': Family seeks answers 1 year after man murdered in Victoria
It's been one year since a Victoria man was found murdered inside his mother's home in the Rockland area, and his family members are still looking for answers about his death. Jeremy Gordaneer, 49, was found suffering from critical wounds inside the Carberry Gardens home on Aug. 31, 2021. Police and paramedics were called to the home around 5 a.m. and tried to treat his injuries, but he died at the scene.
-
'Wish we could teleport to Alberta': Vancouver Island girl calls on B.C. to fund cystic fibrosis drug
A Vancouver Island family is frustrated that the B.C. government is dragging its feet when it comes to funding a cystic fibrosis medication for children, while other provinces in Canada already have.