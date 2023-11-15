Everything you need to know for Winnipeg's Santa Claus parade

Holiday cheer is in the air, which means it’s time for Winnipeggers to partake in some of their favourite festive traditions.

One of the holiday staples in the city is the Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade, where Winnipeggers come out to watch the floats pass by and celebrate the holiday season.

This year’s event is coming up on Nov. 18th at 5 p.m. Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Santa Claus Parade in Winnipeg.

THE ROUTE

The route for this year’s parade is the same as last year. It begins at Portage Avenue and Main Street and then moves down Portage until Memorial Boulevard. The parade will then turn onto Memorial and end when it reaches St. Mary Avenue.

ROAD CLOSURES

Beginning at 11 a.m. the southbound lanes of Main Street will be closed between Portage Avenue and York Avenue.

Then at 2 p.m. the following streets will be closed to traffic:

Portage between Main and Memorial;

Northbound Memorial between Portage and Broadway; and

Southbound Memorial between St. Mary and Broadway.

The parade will also force the closure of Edmonton Street between Portage and Graham Avenue, and Vaughan Street between Portage and Graham. All other streets between Portage and St. Mary and Portage and Ellice will be for parkade access only.

The northbound lanes of Main, the southbound lanes of Route 62, all lanes of Broadway, and St. Mary between Vaughan and Fort Street will remain open.

More information on road closures can be found online.

GRAND MARSHAL

Catherine Wreford is the grand marshal for this year’s parade. Wreford is a cancer survivor, the winner of Amazing Race Canada, as well as an actor, dancer, and advocate.

Past grand marshals include Dancing Gabe, Fred Penner, and Desiree Scott.

BLOCK PARTIES

The event will feature block parties beginning at 4 p.m. where local organizations host activities along the parade route.

This year’s block parties include one hosted by Manitoba Hydro at Edmonton and Carlton Street; another hosted by Recycle Everywhere at Carlton and Hargrave Street; and a third at Hargrave and Donald Street hosted by Sport Manitoba/Fit Kids Healthy.

WATCHING THE PARADE

Those who can’t attend the Santa Claus parade can watch the live-stream on CTV Winnipeg’s website.

Those who are going in person should wear warm layers, including socks, gloves, hats, scarves, and boots.