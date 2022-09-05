'Exceptionally bright and just beautiful to watch': how to see the northern lights in Manitoba

The northern lights as seen from South Indian Lake in northern Manitoba on Sept. 4, 2022 (Source: RJ Roldan) The northern lights as seen from South Indian Lake in northern Manitoba on Sept. 4, 2022 (Source: RJ Roldan)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island