Exchange District homicide sets new record for Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 45th homicide of the year, which breaks the record previously set in 2019.

It happened in the Exchange District around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, when officers were called to the 200 block of McDermot Avenue for reports of a man being shot.

Emergency crews found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers and ambulance personnel provided emergency medical care to the victim.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

2019 saw 44 homicides in Winnipeg, with the final one taking place at the end of December.