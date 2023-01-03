Exploring the Queen's connection to Winnipeg's architecture

A new exhibit at Union Station showcasing Queen Elizabeth II's connection to Winnipeg and the city's architecture. Jan. 3, 2023. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News) A new exhibit at Union Station showcasing Queen Elizabeth II's connection to Winnipeg and the city's architecture. Jan. 3, 2023. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island