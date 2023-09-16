Explosive device found in homicide investigation

Winnipeg police are looking into the origins of an explosive device found during a homicide investigation this week.

It happened Sept. 15 around 5:45 p.m.at an apartment building in the 600 block of Mulvey Avenue.

A man had been found shot dead there Wednesday evening.

Through their search, police found a suspicious item believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED). The building was evacuated, and the Winnipeg police bomb unit was called in.

Investigators determined the IED to be live. It was safely disrupted with no injuries.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.