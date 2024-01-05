Explosives found in Winnipeg condo building, police investigating

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after “commercial explosives” were found inside a condo building in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood on Thursday.

According to police, the potential explosives were found inside the building in the 300 block of Warde Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters and paramedics helped evacuate residents while the bomb unit attended and determined there were commercial explosives in the building and safely removed them.

“There were no signs that detonation was imminent,” Winnipeg police said in a news release, adding that residents were allowed to return.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.