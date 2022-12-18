Extended winter route parking ban lifted in Winnipeg

Following several days of continuous snowfall, the City of Winnipeg has lifted the extended winter route parking ban.

The extended parking ban was put in place earlier in the week, preventing people from parking on designated street between midnight and 7 a.m.

The annual winter route parking ban remains in place daily from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. This ban will stay in effect until further notice.

As of Sunday, Winnipeg’s city-wide snow clearing operation is in progress, with crews clearing main routes, back lanes, sidewalks, active transportation paths and residential streets.

Winnipeggers are urged to check their snow zone letter to determine when their street will be cleared. You can find your snow zone online, using the Know Your Zone app, or by calling 311.

If needed, the city also undertakes de-icing activities, such as salting and sanding, to improve traction on the roads.

More information on winter parking bans and snow clearing in the city can be found online.