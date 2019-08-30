The Terry Sawchuk Arena has been forced to close for the 2019/2020 ice season due to the discovery of extensive mould exposed throughout the ceiling of the arena.

The City of Winnipeg said the mould was discovered during summer maintenance. Air quality tests were conducted and the area remains within safe parameters – but the mould could pose increased health risks if left untreated.

The closure of the arena will allow them to remove the mould and take care of the problem.

The city said it consulted with Manitoba Health, as well as Seniors and Active Living about taking the proper approach. Provincial officials agreed with the city’s decision to take care of the issue before conditions worsened.

The city said ice allocations at all city-operated arenas are being reworked to accommodate the closure.

More information on programming and schedule changes is available on the city’s website.