Extreme heat, humid weather heading to western Manitoba

Extreme heat and severe humidity are heading to western Manitoba over the next few days.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a heat warning for several communities, including Riding Mountain National Park, Boissevain and the RM of Dauphin. It notes that a slow-moving ridge of high pressure is bringing warm weather to the province.

According to the weather agency, daytime highs will reach 29 C or higher with overnight lows near 16 C. The areas will also experience “noticeable” humidity, with humidex values exceeding 38 over the next two days.

ECCC warns to stay out of the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when possible.

For those who must be outside, it recommends wearing sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and light, loose-fitting clothes.

Residents are advised to stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, stay hydrated, check on neighbours, family and friends, and to never leave pets or people in a parked vehicle.

ECCC also reminds Manitobans to watch for signs of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.