Extreme heat to end soon in Manitoba

The extreme heat in Manitoba is expected to end soon.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the daytime temperature highs will start to moderate on Wednesday.

For the time being, much of south and central Manitoba remains under an ECCC heat warning.

According to the weather agency, a hot and humid air mass is causing daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens and low 20s. The humidity is also adding to the heat, bringing the humidex to the high 30s.

Manitobans are reminded to precautions amid the extreme heat, including watching for symptoms of heat illness, drinking water, and checking in on older family, friends and neighbours.