Extreme heat to end soon in Manitoba
The extreme heat in Manitoba is expected to end soon.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the daytime temperature highs will start to moderate on Wednesday.
For the time being, much of south and central Manitoba remains under an ECCC heat warning.
According to the weather agency, a hot and humid air mass is causing daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens and low 20s. The humidity is also adding to the heat, bringing the humidex to the high 30s.
Manitobans are reminded to precautions amid the extreme heat, including watching for symptoms of heat illness, drinking water, and checking in on older family, friends and neighbours.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry gets his day in court against tabloids he accuses of blighting his life
Prince Harry entered a courtroom witness box Tuesday, swearing to tell the truth in testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping.
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
Parents being stretched thin saving up for children's education: survey
Many Canadian parents are stretching themselves thin — even going as far as to postpone their retirement in some cases — in order to help pay for their children’s education, according to a new survey.
Ukraine dam collapse triggers emergency, Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls collapsed Tuesday, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war rushed to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the emergency.
Multiple investigations underway after B.C. woman’s suspicious death in Australia
Police in Australia are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who used to live in Surrey, BC, after her body was found in her apartment on the outskirts of Sydney.
Pope briefly at hospital for tests two months after bronchitis, returns to Vatican
Pope Francis briefly went to Rome's main hospital on Tuesday for tests and returned to the Vatican, two months after he was hospitalized with an acute case of bronchitis.
Astrud Gilberto, singer of 'The Girl from Ipanema,' dead at 83
Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer, songwriter and entertainer whose off-hand, English-language cameo on 'The Girl from Ipanema' made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova, has died at age 83.
Canada's housing market sees largest improvement in affordability in four years: National Bank
Canada’s housing market saw the largest improvement in affordability in nearly four years in the first quarter of 2023, according to a report from economists at the National Bank of Canada.
Torontonians making more than $236K need to save for about 25 years to buy a house in the city: report
It will take Torontonians who make over $236,000 per year about 25 years to save for a down payment on a house, according to a new housing affordability report. But, the report also notes the real estate market is seeing improvement in affordability.
Regina
-
#JustCurious: A zipper merging lesson
#JustCurious Here's a lesson in how to zipper merge
-
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
-
Tenants of housing complex frustrated by downpours, say nothing is being done about flooding in parking lot
Recent downpours have frustrated tenants of a Regina low income housing complex. They say their parking lot floods with every heavy rain and the landlord has not taken steps to improve drainage.
Saskatoon
-
City emails reveal how a Saskatoon shelter was relocated and shed light on early concerns
While Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) publicly mulled moving its downtown emergency shelter to a location on 20th Street near the city's core, city documents reveal the wellness centre's present Fairhaven area location was heavily favoured early in the process.
-
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
-
'It would’ve taken us years': Trail to link Watrous and Manitou Beach ready for traffic
A long-awaited trail linking the town of Watrous to nearby Manitou Beach is now open to the public, but the meaning behind this simple gravel path goes much further than meets the eye.
Northern Ontario
-
Widow whose husband was killed by a speeding OPP officer told misconduct was 'not serious'
A grieving widow whose husband was run over and killed by a speeding OPP officer can’t believe the force told her it won’t hold a public hearing into the case because it decided the misconduct was 'not serious.'
-
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
-
Why experts agree Edmontonians should report non-criminal 'hate incidents' to police
Edmonton police launched a new tool Monday to encourage reports of "hate incidents," something officers believe will help them track people who may escalate to "hate crimes."
-
Parents being stretched thin saving up for children's education: survey
Many Canadian parents are stretching themselves thin — even going as far as to postpone their retirement in some cases — in order to help pay for their children’s education, according to a new survey.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Toronto
Police say a woman was struck and killed in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning.
-
Leading mayoral hopefuls to push for votes in CBC Toronto debate as byelection nears
The six leading candidates in Toronto's mayoral race are set to have another debate this morning, before advance voting opens on Thursday.
-
Man arrested after allegedly threatening 2 Toronto daycare centres
A man who allegedly made threats against two east-end Toronto daycare centres on Monday has been arrested.
Calgary
-
Wildfire caused 'no significant damage' to oilfield operations, Cenovus says
Calgary-based Cenovus Energy says it has safely restarted a portion of its production that was shut down because of the threat of wildfires in northern and central Alberta.
-
'I was really, really scared': Calgary kabab restaurant out thousands of dollars after break-and-enter
A restaurant in Calgary's Hillhurst neighbourhood is out thousands of dollars after it was broken into over the weekend.
-
UCP lost by 25 votes in Calgary-Acadia, 42 in Calgary-Glenmore
CTV News has learned the results of the provincial election recount in Calgary-Acadia confirm an NDP win, though it was 25 votes, not seven.
Montreal
-
Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon. A source told CTV News that the victim is Francesco Del Balso, who has links to Montreal's Mafia.
-
Quebec premier and minister are going to regions ravaged by forest fires
The numerous forest fires raging in certain regions of Quebec have led to thousands of evacuations since the weekend and continue to threaten infrastructure on Tuesday. Temporary accommodation centres have been opened in nine municipalities on the Côte-Nord, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, to accommodate evacuees.
-
Ethics commissioner suggests Quebec MNAs in a conflict of interest when they debate their salaries
The Quebec national assembly's ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet argues that the fact that MNAs are debating their own salaries can raise issues of conflict of interest.
Ottawa
-
Special air quality statement remains in effect for Ottawa and area
A special air quality statement remains in effect for the National Capital Region.
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Capital Pride gets federal money for security
Capital Pride will be receiving money from the federal government to cover costs of added security measures at this year's Pride parade and other events.
Atlantic
-
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
Early morning Moncton duplex fire displaces 9 people
Nine people have been left temporarily homeless after a fire at a duplex in Moncton, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
'Such outcomes are unspeakable': Fatal fire in Waterloo under investigation
Flames and smoke could be seen shooting out of a home on Graham Street in Waterloo shortly after midnight on Monday, creating a scene that firefighters say was intense before they arrived.
-
Developers turning downtown Kitchener office building into 91 rental units
For the first time in the City of Kitchener, a downtown office high-rise is being converted into rental units.
-
Road rage in Baden leads to gun charges: WRPS
A Wilmot Township man is facing a long list of charges after an alleged road rage incident in Baden.
Vancouver
-
'When, not if': British Columbians warned to prepare for wildfire evacuations
The provincial wildfire service is warning British Columbians to have a go-bag and make an evacuation plan with this year's wildfire season off to an alarming start.
-
How could a Bank of Canada rate hike impact B.C.’s housing market?
Real estate experts say B.C.’s housing market is heating back after cooling off due to rising interest rates but the future is uncertain as several economists expect the Bank of Canada to hike rates again.
-
Multiple investigations underway after B.C. woman’s suspicious death in Australia
Police in Australia are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who used to live in Surrey, BC, after her body was found in her apartment on the outskirts of Sydney.
Vancouver Island
-
37 more municipalities find themselves on the province's housing naughty list
The province is revealing its housing cards, as 37 more municipalities have been identified as the next group that will be required to create housing targets in their communities to help combat the ongoing housing shortfall.
-
Wildfire burning out of control near Port Alberni reaches 20 hectares
A wildfire that has been burning out of control on Vancouver Island since Sunday morning is now estimated to cover approximately 20 hectares of dense forest near Port Alberni.
-
Nanaimo-Vancouver ferry service takes another step towards launching
A new foot passenger-only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver has marked another milestone towards starting operations.