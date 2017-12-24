

CTV Winnipeg





Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for Winnipeg, just in time for Christmas.

Cold air has moved into southern Manitoba behind a cold front which entered the province on Saturday. Wind chill values near or below -40C are expected for the city throughout the Christmas period, Environment Canada said.

They recommend dressing warmly in layers, with a wind resistant outer layer. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, they said.

Environment Canada also recommends keeping emergency supplies in your vehicle such as blankets and jumper cables.