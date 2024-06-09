Families, friends set to remember victims on anniversary of Manitoba bus crash
The year that has passed since a bus crash killed 17 seniors headed to a Manitoba casino on a bright late-spring day has been one of grief, community support, a slow return to normal and, for some, a long road to recovery.
It has also left unanswered questions about the genesis of the horrific crash that left the bus in flames, debris strewn in all directions and first responders dealing with a chaotic scene of death of injury.
The site of the deadly crash on the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., pictured on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Dauphin, a city of 8,000 residents in western Manitoba, is a place where almost everyone knows everyone. Most know someone who was killed or injured in the crash or someone related to a victim.
On Saturday, the anniversary of the crash, residents are to unveil a monument to the lives lost.
"June 15 will be forever embedded in the minds of most of our community," Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak said in an interview.
"It's like Sept. 11. People remember what they were doing that day."
Don Stokotelny is among those connected to the tragedy.
His mother, Josephine Stokotelny, 86, was severely injured in the crash and has spent the last year recovering. She suffered brain damage, uses a walker to get around and is in assisted living.
He also knows the bus driver. He had hired the driver on previous occasions for small group outings and considers the man a caring person.
Stokotelny said he has chosen forgiveness over anger.
"We used his services to cart Mom around and some of her friends to other events, so he took care of these people like they were his own," Stokotelny said.
"If he's at fault, then he just made a mistake. And we accept that and we have no interest in looking at that any further."
The bus, with 25 people on board, left Dauphin and was headed to a casino near Carberry, a two-hour drive south. It was on Highway 5 and nearing its destination when it came to a busy stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.
The bus first came across a stop sign, then a yield sign in the median, before it started to cross the eastbound lanes of the highway and was hit by a semi-trailer.
RCMP said dashcam video show the truck had the right of way. The crash caused the bus to burst into flames and end up in a ditch.
Josephine Stokotelny was thrown clear of the bus and taken to hospital in critical condition. Her son recalled seeing her severely injured, unable to breathe on her own.
"She was literally broken from head to toe," he said.
"She had 17 different devices hooked up to her — tubes, breathing devices, etc. There was a long time there where we weren't sure if she was at all going to pull through."
Emergency crews rushed to the scene — ground ambulances and police, then a STARS helicopter. Survivors were taken to hospital in Brandon, and many were airlifted to the province's major trauma centre in Winnipeg. STARS brought in reinforcements from Saskatchewan.
"It was a devastating scene, according to our crew. Everywhere they looked, there was trauma," said Grant Therrien with STARS, who was part of the team treating and transferring patients from Brandon.
There were funerals in the days that followed. Some who initially survived were taken to hospital but later died. The 17th fatality was 79-year-old Catherine Day, who died a month after the crash.
The driver of the bus was severely injured. RCMP said they have been unable to talk to him, and health officials have not released details of his condition due to provincial privacy laws.
Mounties submitted a report on the crash to Manitoba's Crown attorney office, which has yet to decide whether to lay charges.
In Dauphin, the tragedy continues to be felt. For some, family get-togethers and holiday gatherings are a reminder that a loved one can't be there.
"As time went on, the community got back to 'normal.' However, for the 16 or 17 families that were impacted directly ... there was a tremendous amount of change for them," Bosiak said.
The ceremony on the anniversary would be a chance for families to again support each other and "see how everybody's doing," Stokotelny said.
"The City of Dauphin and all the people around (have been) offering their best wishes and condolences ... it's been incredible for sure."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says
The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains.
Historic Canadian church in Toronto’s west end devastated by fire: a loss 'too great to comprehend'
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of church in Toronto’s Little Portugal area on Sunday.
Body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley found on Greek island
The body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on a Greek island Sunday morning after a days-long search, his family said.
EU projection shows far-right parties making big gains in European elections
Far-right parties have made big gains at the European Parliament as the Greens took a major hit at Sunday’s European elections, according to a first projection provided by the European Union.
France President Macron calls snap election after defeat in EU vote
French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament.
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
Here's how to defeat burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Teddy Bears Anonymous annual BBQ for Bears raises over $10,000
The Teddy Bears Anonymous 16th annual BBQ for Bears raised over $10,000 on Saturday.
-
Family of homicide victim seeks closure through weekend vigil
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
-
Saskatchewan athlete sets Canadian 400-metre hurdle record at NCAA championship
Canada's Savannah Sutherland set a personal best and new Canadian record, but had to settle for second place on Saturday in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan athlete sets Canadian 400-metre hurdle record at NCAA championship
Canada's Savannah Sutherland set a personal best and new Canadian record, but had to settle for second place on Saturday in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
-
Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts annual memorial ceremony in Saskatoon
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
Edmonton
-
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
-
'Prices have skyrocketed': How Edmonton businesses are coping with record-high cocoa prices
Local small business owners are facing tough decisions amid a global cocoa shortage that's sent prices sky-high.
-
Oilers overpowered by the poise of experienced Florida Panthers, drop Game 1 of Cup final
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
Calgary
-
Autopsy confirms death of 16-year-old teen was homicide
An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that the death of a 16-year-old teenage boy in Forest Lawn was a homicide.
-
Calgarians continue to cut water consumption over weekend: Gondek
Calgarians continued to conserve water Saturday as city residents contended with a major water main break that remains days away from being fixed.
-
Hundreds of firefighters climb 1,370 steps to raise money for Wellspring Alberta.
More than 500 firefighters from around Alberta, across Canada and internationally donned modified gear Sunday and participated in the 10th annual firefighter stair climb challenge at Brookfield Place in Calgary.
Toronto
-
Historic Canadian church in Toronto’s west end devastated by fire: a loss 'too great to comprehend'
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of church in Toronto’s Little Portugal area on Sunday.
-
Toronto man charged after packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's downtown home
A 39-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges after allegedly leaving suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder at a victim’s downtown home.
-
These are the top candidates running for mayor in Mississauga and what they are promising
Mississauga voters are set to go to the polls June 10 in a special byelection to choose a new mayor. There are 16 candidates registered to run in the election, but a few have been polling high enough to be contenders. Here's a look at the top candidates in the race and their key promises.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public health resources 'not sufficient' as city sees uptick in infectious diseases: report
A report finds significant increases in a variety of infections in 2023 when compared to data averaged out from 2017 to 2019.
-
3 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Prince of Wales Dr.
Three people were injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon.
-
Here's how to defeat burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Montreal
-
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins third straight Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his third straight Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, holding off McLaren's Lando Norris and George Russell of Mercedes.
-
'It will not happen again,' Montreal mayor wants answers after terrasses closed on Grand Prix weekend
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante would like a post-mortem by Monday after fire department officials told a number of restaurants to close their terrasses on Friday night during one of the busiest nights of the year.
-
A Pentagon-funded Quebec mining project does not meet with unanimous approval in Duhamel
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
Atlantic
-
N.B. organization focuses on helping foster families province-wide
Fostering Closet NB looks to help foster families across New Brunswick by providing free supplies for children and youth who are in care.
-
Fire destroys historic sawmill in southwestern N.S.
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
-
Art Gallery of Nova Scotia re-opens with two new exhibitions
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) re-opened its doors this weekend after six months of building maintenance.
Vancouver
-
‘We haven’t completely stopped’: Update on search for climbers missing near Squamish, B.C.
Squamish Search and Rescue provided a brief update Saturday evening on the status of their efforts to find three mountaineers who have been missing for more than a week.
-
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Vancouver Island
-
North Saanich, B.C., home destroyed in fire
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
-
BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
Kelowna
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County walk to end ALS raises funds and awareness
A Simcoe County walk to end ALS was held at Sunnidale Park Sunday morning.
-
Overnight garage fire causes extensive damage to home near Bradford West Gwillimbury
An overnight garage fire has caused significant damage to a home in the west end of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Police Sargeant on cross-country cycling journey stops in Collingwood
Collingwood OPP welcomed Sargeant Dayne Campbell of the Vancouver Police Department on Saturday as he cycles across Canada to raise funds for cancer research.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Accidental car seizure, Hells Angels, rats in Waterloo
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
'Was told I'd never run again': OPP officer leads the pack at fundraising run in Paris, Ont.
OPP officer Dylan McKinnon has gone from being told he'd never run again to finishing his own cancer research fundraising event.
-
Vehicle strikes bus shelter, four pedestrians suffer serious injuries: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener that sent four pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.
London
-
Police seek suspect in London arson investigation
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fatal fire in Tillsonburg
One person has died in a house fire in Tillsonburg, Ont.
-
Forest City Road Races adds cash prizes in 42nd year
The 42nd annual Forest City Road Races proved to be the running event's biggest yet.