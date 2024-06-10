WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Families still waiting for answers surrounding Manitoba crash that killed 17 people

    Carberry crash
    Share

    As the one-year anniversary approaches of a deadly crash near Carberry, Man., that took the lives of 17 people, families are still waiting for answers about the investigation.

    The collision took place on June 15, 2023 on the Trans-Canada Highway when a semi-truck collided with a minibus that was transporting a group of seniors to a nearby casino.

    According to RCMP, video footage shows the truck had the right of way; however, police have not yet been able to speak with the bus driver who was severely injured the crash.

    Mounties have submitted a report to Manitoba’s Crown attorney office, which has yet to decide if charges will be laid.

    Marking the anniversary

    With the anniversary of the crash coming up in less than a week, a memorial is set to be held at Dauphin’s C.N. Park to mark the sombre occasion.

    The ceremony will include speakers, songs and the unveiling of a monument that honours the victims.

    - With files from The Canadian Press. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News