Families still waiting for answers surrounding Manitoba crash that killed 17 people

As the one-year anniversary approaches of a deadly crash near Carberry, Man., that took the lives of 17 people, families are still waiting for answers about the investigation.

The collision took place on June 15, 2023 on the Trans-Canada Highway when a semi-truck collided with a minibus that was transporting a group of seniors to a nearby casino.

According to RCMP, video footage shows the truck had the right of way; however, police have not yet been able to speak with the bus driver who was severely injured the crash.

Mounties have submitted a report to Manitoba’s Crown attorney office, which has yet to decide if charges will be laid.

Marking the anniversary

With the anniversary of the crash coming up in less than a week, a memorial is set to be held at Dauphin’s C.N. Park to mark the sombre occasion.

The ceremony will include speakers, songs and the unveiling of a monument that honours the victims.

- With files from The Canadian Press.