Family honouring man whose death prompted push for change to ER visitation
The family of a Winnipeg man who died of cancer after spending most of his final hours alone in an ER bed wants your help donating blood in honour of what would’ve been his 71st birthday.
Alfred Jobse was 70 when he died this past September in an ambulance during a transfer from Health Sciences Centre (HSC) to a palliative care bed at St. Boniface Hospital.
Alicia Thwaites, Jobse’s daughter, said to mark her dad’s birthday on April 22, the family started a blood drive in his honour, hoping to get 71 people to donate during the month of April in honour of his 71st birthday.
“As my dad received three blood transfusions in an attempt to save his life, my sister and I feel like this is one of the best ways we can honour his gentle and generous spirit, while at the same time possibly saving another family the heartache that we currently carry,” Thwaites said in an email.
The family said so far about a dozen people are taking part, but they need more to accomplish their goal.
Jobse’s family started a donation team through Canadian Blood Services called ‘Alfred’s Legacy’ with the partner number ALFR0102643.
The family’s experience during Jobse’s death prompted them to push for change to COVID-19 policies, which initially prevented an essential care partner from being with Jobse in the ER despite his deteriorating condition.
The family said Jobse spent 12 of his last 18 hours alone in the emergency department at HSC.
Visitor access to health-care facilities was expanded March 1, 2022.
The new policy states the allowance of an essential care partner in emergency departments remains subject to space and the ability to maintain physical distance from other patients and their essential care partners.
