

CTV Winnipeg





After nearly four decades, the Family Medical Centre in St. Boniface will close its doors on July 1.

The FMC has served as a family medicine teaching unit while also helping thousands of patients.

The medical centre says it will work with patients leading up to its closure to help transfer their care to another facility.

“Our goal remains the health and care of patients,” said Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, in a news release.

“We will continue to work with all involved to navigate these changes and ensure patients and families have access to care in a new setting.”

The FMC says it will be contacting patients who are currently receiving care at their facility to help match them with a care provider that will best meet their needs.

As of March 4, the centre will have a dedicated phone line at 204-258-1010 where patients can call with any questions.

“FMC has made significant contributions to the family medicine training in this province over its four decades of service to our community,” said Martine Bouchard, president and CEO of St. Boniface Hospital, “and we wish to express our gratitude to all who have contributed to this mission – patients and caregivers alike.”

The FMC says staff and resources will be redeployed within other primary care environments and they will add to the WRHA’s primary care teams.

The centre says it will maintain its commitment to the training and education of future primary health-care providers through the ACCESS Centre network and its association with the University of Manitoba.

“The re-distribution of FMC’s residency teaching mission will improve training experiences and expand opportunities for inter-professional education,” said José Francois, head of the Department of Family Medicine for the Max Rady College of Medicine at the University of Manitoba, in the release.