Family of four found frozen to death near Canada-U.S. border identified: High Commission of India
Four people who froze to death while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba have been identified.
According to a release from the High Commission of India, the four people have been identified as 39-year-old Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 37-year-old Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 11-year-old Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel and three-year-old Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel.
The release said the four people were all Indian nationals, adding their next of kin have been notified.
"The Consulate General of India in Toronto is in touch with the family of the deceased and is providing all consular support," the release reads.
The release said, following a medical examination, Canadian authorities have determined all the deaths to be consistent with exposure to outdoor elements.
It said a special team led by a senior consular officer from the Consulate General of India in Toronto is currently in Manitoba helping with the investigation.
Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, a criminal operations officer with the RCMP, will be speaking at a news conference at 2 p.m. at the "D" Division Headquarters in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
This update comes after the four bodies were found in the snow near Emerson, Man., on Jan. 19.
According to U.S. officials, it is believed they were a family that was separated from a large group of Indian migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Canada.
Steve Shand, a man from Florida, has been charged in the U.S. with human smuggling. The charges have not been proven in court.
