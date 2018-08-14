

A Manitoba family is staying resilient and unwavering in hopes of locating hiker, Jeffrey David Freiheit who went missing in Germany.

Freiheit, a 32-year-old teacher from Brandon last posted a video on Instagram on Aug. 2 from a mountain station in Germany while on a trek to Venice, Italy.

The Brandon native then failed to show up for his accommodations in Vorderriss, setting off alarm bells and causing worry.

Freiheit last spoke to his wife, Selena a day before via FaceTime.

His friend, Chris Kennedy tells CTV News that there are more units looking for him.

“An update from the family is there’s another group of people going out to look for him,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says that Freiheit is no slouch when it comes to daunting hikes and treks. Over the years he’s hiked to Mount Everest’s base camp and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

“When he decides to go on these trips, all of us support him and don’t worry about him,” said Kennedy.

His family said initially there were some leads, but so far, none have proved fruitful.

Freiheit’s sister, Amadan Devigne told CTVNews.ca that he may have spotted at a shop in Jachenau on Aug.3, but following a sweep by of rescuers in the area on Monday, nothing turned up. Articles of clothing were found in the area, but nothing belonging to Freiheit.

“He’s out there alone and hurt and scared or he’s not alive,” she said through tears over the phone. “Both options are terrifying.”

She said her hope is that other hikers in the area will remember him, and contact either his family via Facebook or call the police in Germany.

Freiheit’s family members have put together a GoFundMe campaign to assist with covering costs of travel and the hiring of private search teams. As of Tuesday evening, more than $27,000 had been raised.

- with files from Josh DeHaas