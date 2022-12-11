Family of woman found dead in Winnipeg bus shelter calling for more resources

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies

Former cabinet minister and current Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr has died. His death was announced in the House of Commons by a fellow Winnipeg MP, Kevin Lamoureux, followed by a moment of silence.

Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr rises during Question Period, Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island