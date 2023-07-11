Family, RCMP concerned about man missing nearly two weeks

RCMP in Norway House is concerned about the well-being of a 29-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks.

Alfred Anderson of Kinosao Sipi First Nation was last seen around noon on June 30, and was believed to have been in the Swan River area around July 4, but has not been heard from since.

RCMP said Anderson’s family is concerned for him.

He is described as five-foot-11 and weighs 203 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He drives a white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with the Manitoba licence plate “KVX 399.”

Anyone with information on Anderson’s location is asked to call RCMP.