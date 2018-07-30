About two months away from harvest, the large sunflower field on Mollard Road at the edge of the city is picturesque.

And getting a picture is what attracted Tannis Legary to this field.

"We just decided to pull over and take some beautiful pictures of these beautiful sunflowers in the field," she said.

She's far from the only one seeking a sunflower selfie. Monday there was a steady stream of picture takers going up to the edge of the field, with several people actually walking right in.

"Everything has a saturation point," said land owner Bruce Stewart. "Sunday there was 40 cars here."

Bruce Stewart says the parade of people is damaging his crop. "They're raking heads, they're taking heads. There was a trailer here cutting heads off."

This issue isn’t just affecting the one field. People are snapping pictures at fields around the province.

"We know that a lot of people, especially from urban areas, have really lost a connection to a primary producer," said Keystone Agricultural Producers General Manager James Battershill. "And they see these beautiful fields that we have in Manitoba and they want to stop and take a photo."

Battershill says he understands the desire, but he also wants to ensure people respect farmers’ private property.

That's what Stewart wants as well. "I wouldn't go to their yard and walk around in their yard and pick flowers," said Stewart. "They'd be out in a flash!"

He said a simple phone call asking permission would be a good start.

Tannis Legary suggested selfie takers try something else, too.

"Being mindful of what they do."