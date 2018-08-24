

CTV Winnipeg





Continuing dry conditions across Manitoba has prompted the provincial government to allow farmers to use Crown land not normally designated for agriculture.

Farmers will be able to cut hay and allow animals to graze on the land, said Agricultural Minister Ralph Eichler in a news release Friday, adding that low rain levels and dry soils have impacted pasture and forage crops in area of Manitoba.

“By providing producers with additional options, such as access to Crown land, we are easing the burden on farmers who are seeing low yields on forage crops,” said Eichler.

The province said land will be made available under certain circumstances by permit through the Agricultural Crown lands leasing program. Livestock must be removed when naturally existing forage runs out or by Oct. 31, and baled hay must be removed by Nov. 15.

The interim president of Manitoba beef producers Tom Teichroeb said the opportunity to “graze and hay these Crown lands is both necessary and welcomed.”

More information about resources for farmers coping with dry conditions is available on the province’s website. (Link)