The Manitoba government is providing some financial relief to livestock farmers after 12 rural municipalities declared a state of agricultural emergency in August due to a drought.

The province said livestock producers who have been impacted by the dry conditions can apply for funding under Ag Action Manitoba that will support water access and management.

Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said in a news release that the government recognizes that due to the dry summer, many producers need help to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the animals.

“Properly functioning and adequately protected ground and surface water sources are essential to ensuring the health of livestock and ground water sources,” he said.

The province said projects that will be eligible for the funding, which comes from the Managing Livestock Access to Riparian Areas beneficial management practice, include:

Drilling new wells or deepening existing ones, test hole drilling, screening, casing, well caps and related activities;

Installing water pumps and plumbing components;

Building new or fixing existing dugouts;

Creative alternative watering system equipment and permanent fencing.

Applications will be accepted and reviewed until Oct. 11. The province said priority will be given to producers in federal tax deferral areas, as identified under drought watch.

To receive the funding producers have to complete an environmental farm plan to help manage risks related to water quality and supply, soil health, air quality and biodiversity. Applicants have until Nov. 1 2010 to submit their environmental farm plan.

Last month CTV News Winnipeg reported that 12 rural municipalities in the Interlake and Parkland areas declared a state of agricultural disaster, saying a lack of precipitation this year caused damage in the areas.

In a news release the municipalities said livestock farmers were dealing with hefty expenses to get feed to the animals, and they also had to drill additional wells to give water to the livestock as dugouts dried up.

The 12 local governments called on the province to begin discussions with the federal government about conducting an assessment of the situation under the AgriRecovery Framework. The municipalities also wanted consideration of an AgriRecovery program in order to give immediate help for feed and freight, as well as compensation for the additional wells and hauling water to animals.

The municipalities also asked the province to meet with local producers and other stakeholders to talk about the shortcomings of the business risk management programs and find areas of improvement.