Father and toddler killed in crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP

A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.

According to RCMP, officers from the Stonewall detachment responded to the crash at approximately 7 a.m. on Highway 6 in the RM of Woodlands near Warren.

They said a vehicle being driven south on Highway 6 went into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi-truck heading north.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, and his one-year-old son, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-driver, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP believe icy conditions were a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues with the help of a traffic reconstructionist.

The highway was closed in both directions from PR 323 to PR 411, but reopened Thursday afternoon.