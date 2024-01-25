WINNIPEG
    • Father and toddler killed in crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP

    A RCMP vehicle secures the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 on Jan 25, 2024. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) A RCMP vehicle secures the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 on Jan 25, 2024. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.

    According to RCMP, officers from the Stonewall detachment responded to the crash at approximately 7 a.m. on Highway 6 in the RM of Woodlands near Warren.

    They said a vehicle being driven south on Highway 6 went into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi-truck heading north.

    The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, and his one-year-old son, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

    The semi-driver, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    RCMP believe icy conditions were a factor in the crash.

    The investigation continues with the help of a traffic reconstructionist.

    The highway was closed in both directions from PR 323 to PR 411, but reopened Thursday afternoon.

