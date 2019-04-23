

CTV Winnipeg





A father who was taken to hospital in critical condition along with his two sons following an incident at a pool Sunday has died, according to the president of the Hindu Society of Manitoba.

The society has started an online fundraiser for the family of the man who died, Ram Nivash Misra, saying he was the sole provider.

He came to Winnipeg from India seven months ago, followed by his wife and sons just over a month ago.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the Courts of St. James on Ronald Street shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, and paramedics provided emergency care before taking the boys and their father to hospital in critical condition.

Ajay Pandey, the president of the Hindu Society of Manitoba, told CTV News it is unlikely the boys, ages 10 and 11, will recover from the incident.

Donations for the family are being collected through a GoFundMe.