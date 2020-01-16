OTTAWA -- A former Canadian military reservist who was accused of being a neo-Nazi before disappearing last summer has been arrested in the United States.

Dave Fitz of the FBI's Baltimore office says Patrik Mathews was one of three men taken into custody this morning.

A combat engineer with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group in Winnipeg, Mathews first made headlines last summer when he was accused of being a major recruiter for a neo-Nazi group called The Base.

The military, which had been investigating his association with right-wing extremist views, subsequently fast-tracked his release from the Canadian Armed Forces at the same time he disappeared.

His truck was later found abandoned on a rural property in Piney, in southern Manitoba near the U.S. border, prompting speculation he had entered the U.S.

Fitz says Mathews and one other person were arrested in Delaware while the third person was arrested in Maryland.