

Keila DePape, CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP say it has found an abandoned vehicle belonging to a missing man, who is accused of being linked to a neo-Nazi group.

The vehicle, belonging to former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews, was found Monday on a rural property in the R.M. of Piney, off Highway 12 near Road 81E, RCMP said Tuesday.

A tip that came in just before 4 p.m. led officers from the Sprague RCMP detachment to find the vehicle, which they believe had been parked there for about a week.

Last week police said it was believed Mathews was driving a red, 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with Manitoba licence plate number HXJ 806.

Mathews was not found following a search of the area.

