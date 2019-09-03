Vehicle belonging to missing former reservist with alleged links to neo-Nazi group found: RCMP
Supplied photo of Patrik Mathews.
Keila DePape, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 4:05PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 4:11PM CST
Manitoba RCMP say it has found an abandoned vehicle belonging to a missing man, who is accused of being linked to a neo-Nazi group.
The vehicle, belonging to former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews, was found Monday on a rural property in the R.M. of Piney, off Highway 12 near Road 81E, RCMP said Tuesday.
A tip that came in just before 4 p.m. led officers from the Sprague RCMP detachment to find the vehicle, which they believe had been parked there for about a week.
Last week police said it was believed Mathews was driving a red, 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with Manitoba licence plate number HXJ 806.
Mathews was not found following a search of the area.
