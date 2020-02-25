The F-B-I and New York City police have raided the Times Square headquarters of Canadian Peter Nygard's fashion house.

Nygard is being investigated for sex trafficking and 10 women recently filed a civil lawsuit against him.

They allege Nygard promised them modelling opportunities but they ended up drugged and engaged in sex acts at "pamper parties" at his estate in the Bahamas.

Nygard has denied the allegations.