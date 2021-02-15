WINNIPEG -- The city of Winnipeg had about 11.2 per cent of its residents receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) last year.

An analysis of federal data by The Canadian Press shows that the city had on average 99,084 recipients during each four-week pay period for the pandemic aid.

Over its lifespan between late March and October of last year, the CERB paid out nearly $82 billion to 8.9 million people in Canada whose incomes crashed either because they saw their hours slashed or lost their jobs.

In the first four-week period, there were 156,650 people in the city receiving the CERB, and the figure fell from there.

There were 114,770 in the second period, 98,770 in the third, 92,460 in the fourth, 82,080 in the fifth, 78,430 in the sixth, and 70,430 in the final month before a trio of new benefits and a revamped employment insurance system replaced CERB.

The figures come from federal data The Canadian Press obtained under the Access to Information Act that provides the most detailed picture yet of where the aid went.