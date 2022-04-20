Federal government announces investment in green technology for heavy equipment vehicles

The federal government is making it easier for Canadians to purchase and adopt green technology.

St. Boniface-St. Vital MP Dan Vandal said as part of the 2022 federal budget, the government is extending incentives on zero-emission vehicles to 2025 as well as expanding the eligibility for the program.

The federal government is also introducing a new incentive program to help businesses transition their medium and heavy-duty fleets to zero-emission vehicles.

"We will support all of these new zero-emission vehicles on Canadian roads by building and expanding the national network of charging stations," said Vandal, who is the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada as well as the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

"We will make it more affordable for Canadians to purchase (zero-emission vehicles). We will build the batteries that power them and invest in building a network of charging stations across Canada."

He said these investments will help Canada have cleaner air, water and secure good-paying jobs for Canadians in the future.

Vandal also announced $2.9 million in funding earmarked for the Vehicle Technology Centre (VTC). The VTC is a non-profit organization that promotes new technology in Manitoba's heavy vehicle manufacturing sector.

"This funding will enable both research and development and sector cluster development of heavy vehicle equipment. It will also help VTC to support manufacturers in the transition to zero emission propulsion and advanced digital manufacturing initiatives needed for low volume, high-value manufacturing. Making progress to decarbonize the heavy vehicle sector will have a tremendous impact on Canada's green economy and the creation of good-paying jobs."

VTC President and CEO Ron Vanderwees said switching to green technology can be a lot of work for manufacturers.

"(This investment) will help companies maintain and grow their product sector leadership over their respective competition," said Vanderwees.

He said investments like this will help Canada meet its emission targets as more companies switch to zero emission heavy vehicles.