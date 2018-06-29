

CTV Winnipeg





Stores across Manitoba will be closed Monday instead of Sunday due to a federal rule.

Under the legislation if Canada Day is on a Sunday, as it is this year, it is not considered a holiday. This means that general holiday rules apply on July 2, which is when most stores will be closed. Retailers that operate with four or less people, owner included, can stay open.

Retail businesses that can open on July 2 include: restaurants; pharmacies; laundromats; businesses that rent, repair or service boats and motor vehicles; gas stations; places that serve educational, recreational or amusement purposes; tourism facilities; places that sell only nursery stock, flowers, garden supplies and accessories; and retailers that sell only fresh fruit and vegetables.

But this rule could change in the near future.

“The good news is though that Minister Pedersen, the minister responsible for growth, enterprise, trade and this law, has committed to make the change for the next time Canada Day lands on a Sunday,” said John Graham from the Retail Council of Canada.

The council recommends checking online to see if a store is open.