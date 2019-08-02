

CTV News Winnipeg





The federal government announced $12 million in funding for four key projects in Manitoba Friday.

Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr made the announcement at The Forks, saying the government is committed to putting the "Western Canada Growth Strategy" into action through four pillars: diversification, trade, skills and communication.

“Government can’t do very much by itself,” said Carr at the announcement. “Government can offer incentives, it can offer partnership, it can offer investment.

“But ultimately the engine of economic growth lies with the entrepreneurs, lies with the private sector, rests with the very people in this very canopy, and those who teach them,” he said.

The feds said the projects getting the funding will support economic growth in Manitoba and branch the business and academic sectors:

Harvest Venture Builder Inc., which was founded by Chris Simair, cofounder of Skip the Dishes, will receive up to $4.98 million for a business accelerator that will operate across the Prairies and provide “support for business scale-up and growth;”

Red River College will get up to $3 million “to increase technology adoption and testing capabilities for heavy vehicle manufacturers in collaboration with industry partners and the Vehicle Technology Centre;”

The University of Manitoba will receive up to $2.2 million to form partnerships between industry and academia to support economic development, in partnership with other post-secondary schools in the province and the Business Council of Manitoba; and

The World Trade Centre Winnipeg will get up to $1.86 million to “develop cluster-based trade strategies to increase exports for Manitoba businesses.”

Carr said Manitoba's exports grew by 12 per cent last year, and he hopes this funding will continue that trend.