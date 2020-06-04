WINNIPEG -- Residents of Winnipeg are being invited to view and give their feedback on the design plans for the Wellington Riverbank Roadway and Path project.

To remain in compliance with health recommendations to fight the spread of COVID-19, the city set up an interactive portal for residents to use as the hub for the project’s feedback. It can be found by visiting engage.winnipeg.ca.

The portal will be open for residents to use until July 19, 2020.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Ken Allen, communications officer for the city’s public works department, said the project includes changes that will impact the path and the road.

“That goes beyond fixing the riverbank and path. Understanding residents’ values, interests, and concerns will help the project team to ensure the design reflects the context and community needs before proceeding with construction,” said Allen.

The plan will include a short survey and provide a Q&A section for Winnipeggers to ask the project team any questions they may have.

The project is to help save the failing south bank of the Assiniboine River along Wellington Crescent, between Doncaster Street and Assiniboine Park.

The City of Winnipeg said in 2016, cracks started appearing in the walk and bike path near Lamont Boulevard along Wellington Crescent. After monitoring the area, the city found the cracking was caused by the movement of the riverbank.

In July 2017, the riverbank failed, the city said. The pathway was closed for the safety of those who used the trail, and a gravel detour was built on the north curb of Wellington Crescent.

The city continued to monitor the riverbank and found potential risks to the path and street at different locations within the project area.

By September 2018, the city said they started to find solutions for the area impacted by the riverbank failure.

Allen said in the early stages of the project, Winnipeggers had been invited to discuss the early design and gave their comments.

“Their feedback was valuable and led the City to undertake a traffic study to explore another option,” said Allen.