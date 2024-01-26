Fentanyl, cocaine seized in Winnipeg drug trafficking investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) seized $600,000 in fentanyl and cocaine as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The Winnipeg police drug enforcement unit, with the help of the Morden and Winkler police service, began the investigation last fall. Through this investigation, officers revealed a drug trafficking operation in Winnipeg that extended into the Morden and Winkler areas.

On Wednesday, police searched three homes and vehicles in Winnipeg, including in the 700 block of Scotland Avenue, 1100 block of St. Anne’s Road and 600 block of Talbot Avenue.

Three men, aged 19, 24, and 30, were taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking offences.

The Morden and Winkler police services also executed two search warrants and took two people into custody.

As a result of this collaborative investigation, police seized:

Two guns and ammunition;