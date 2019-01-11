

CTV Winnipeg





Last year the city saw fewer damage claims caused by snow removal than years past.

The city measures the amount of claims in a time period from October to September.

In the 2017-18 season there were 254 claims, about 400 fewer than the 2016-17 season which had 665 claims. The city said the number of claims tends to reflect the amount of snowfall, and therefore need for snow clearing.

There was only one residential snow plow operation last year, which was in early March. Meanwhile, in the 2016-17 season there were two residential parking bans and ongoing snow removal needed.