    Film production to close down section of Manitoba highway

    A section of a Manitoba highway will be closed for several hours on Wednesday and Thursday due to a film production.

    According to the Manitoba government, the westbound lanes of Highway 44, between Road 39E and Road 41E, just north of Beausejour, will be closed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 22.

    A detour will be available south on 1st Street (Road 41E) to PR 215, west to Highway 12, north on Highway 12 to Highway 44.

